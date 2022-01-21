Piyush Goyal holds talk with Australian counterpart Dan Tehnan on bilateral trade
Minister for Industry and Commerce, Piyush Goyal, had a productive discussion with Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehnan on Friday.
"Minister @PiyushGoyal had a productive discussion with the Australian Trade Minister @DanTehanWannon. As part of an ongoing dialogue on the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement, both sides discussed ways to further increase bilateral trade & investments," tweeted Minister Piyush Goyal's office.
The conversations come in the wake of increased strategic cooperation and trade relations mooted between India and Australia.
( With inputs from ANI )
