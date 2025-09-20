Piyush Goyal lauds philanthropists for setting up hospital in Dubai

Abu Dhabi [UAE], September 20 : Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday hailed the efforts of Indian philanthropists to set up a hospital for the Indian diaspora in Dubai.

Minister Goyal informed that the India-UAE Friendship Hospital will provide affordable, high-class healthcare to people coming from "humble backgrounds".

The Union Minister also suggested that India and the UAE will further collaborate in the healthcare sector.

"The quality of health care that India offers, even today, many people come for health care back home to India. So I think we will see a lot more action on health care. The UAE government has always been proactive. But maybe I need to do a little more on setting up the hospital and high-quality healthcare here and to take patients from here to India to provide them with healthcare," Minister Goyal said.

"I was informed today that a group of philanthropists have received land from the government here and they are setting up a hospital dedicated to the Indian diaspora, especially for workers coming from humble backgrounds," he added.

The minister informed that land has been allocated for the hospital, "It's the India-UE Friendship Hospital, which was announced in the Prime Minister's Office last month. But now the land is allocated, the feasibility report is done, so it should take off very soon. There's a lot of excitement amongst the people who are investing in it."

Piyush Goyal concluded his visit to the UAE on Friday, during which he attended the 13th meeting of the UAE-India High-Level Joint Task Force on Investments.

The Union Commerce Minister also met with Sharafuddin Sharaf, Vice-Chairman of Sharaf Group and explored avenues for deeper business engagement with the UAE.

In a post on X, Goyal said, "Met H.E. Major Gen. (Retd.) Sharafuddin Sharaf, Vice-Chairman of Sharaf Group, one of the UAE's leading business conglomerates with interests in logistics, retail, real estate, and IT. We discussed India's strong growth trajectory across various sectors and explored avenues for deeper business engagement with the UAE."

