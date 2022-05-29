Plane goes missing in Nepal, 4 Indians on board

Kathmandu, May 29 A plane with 19 passengers, including four Ind, and three crew members went missing in Nepal on Sunday shortly after taking off, aviation authorities said.

In a statement, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal said the Tara Airlines twin-otter plane was en route to Pokhara from Mustang.

A search operation is underway to locate the aircraft which went missing soon after it took off from the Jomsom Airport in Mustang, the airline said.

Of the 19 passengers, 13 were Nepalis, four Ind and two others whose nationalities were not immediately known.

