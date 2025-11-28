Plans being made to deal with future forest fires

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 28 (ANI/TPS): This week, an inter-ministerial committee meeting for dealing with forest, woodland and open space fires was held, headed by the Deputy Director General of the Ministry of Fire and Emergency Management and the Deputy Commissioner of the Fire Department, as part of the implementation of Government Resolutions 1091 and 1884 to establish buffer zones in local authorities for protection against fire and forest fires.

In 2025, there was a significant leap forward in advancing the project to establish buffer zones in area cells around communities that were defined as having particularly high risk, led by the Senior Project Development and Information Division and in cooperation with the fire department. This progress was presented during the discussion with government ministries and relevant bodies, and, among other things, - strengthening cooperation with local authorities and signing agreements for the implementation of the project:

Creating organizational infrastructure and management and execution mechanisms to create rapid processes for implementation.

Significant budgetary utilization while pooling resources between ministries in accordance with the government's decision.

Alongside the review of progress and successes, significant professional issues arose that will continue to be addressed by dedicated teams. The vital need to allocate a significant additional government budget for the maintenance of fire protection over the years, along with preserving nature and protecting vegetation, also emerged. (ANI/TPS)

