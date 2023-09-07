PM Modi arrives in Indonesia to attend East Asia, ASEAN-Indian summits

Jakarta [Indonesia], September 7 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Indonesia to attend the 18th East Asia Summit and 20th ASEAN-Indian Summit in the early hours of Thursday.

The Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Jakarta International Airport. PM Modi was received by I. Gusti Ayu Bintang Darmawati, Minister for Women Empowerment and Child Protection.

At the airport, the Indonesian cultural dance was performed.

"Good morning. We have just arrived here at Jakarta International Airport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is about to depart from the plane. He's been given a warm ceremonial welcome here at Jakarta Airport," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, shared on his social media 'X' a video of PM Modi's arrival.

"This is very early in the morning, but he has a packed schedule here. A few hours later, he goes for the India-ASEAN summit and thereafter for the East Asia summit. There are important engagements. Both these activities entail. He will thereafter come back here and take the flight back to New Delhi. So literally a few hours in Jakarta, but we look forward to a very productive day. Prime Minister has come here despite the busy schedule for the G 20 that starts effectively on Friday evening and just emphasizes the importance that you attached to this visit. We will continue to bring you updates on this visit as it unfolds," he added.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived at the hotel Ritz-Carlton in Jakarta where he met the Indian diaspora.

Members of the Indian community were all excited to welcome PM Modi.

The Indian diaspora, waiting at the hotel, chanted "Modi, Modi," "Humara Neta Kaisa Ho, Narendra Modiji Jaisa Ho..." (What kind of leader should we have? should be like Modiji), and "Har Har Modi, Har Ghar Modi."

"We are very excited to come here in the morning 03:00 now and now we are waiting eagerly for our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi," one of the members of the Indian diaspora said while waiting for PM Modi at the hotel.

"We are from the Tamil Association. We have been waiting here since 10:00 pm to welcome Modiji. Very happy to welcome here. I am sure his visit between India and Indonesia will strengthen further. The whole community can see. We are excited to welcome him. Thank you so much for bringing him here we are," another member of the Indian diaspora said.

Even children were waiting at the hotel to get a glimpse of PM Modi.

Today, in Indonesia, PM Modi will participate in the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and the 18th East Asia Summit.

PM Modi took to his social media 'X', formerly known as Twitter, and said on Wednesday, "Leaving for Jakarta to take part in ASEAN related meetings. This includes the 20th ASEAN-India Summit, which focuses on a partnership we greatly cherish."

"I will also take part in the 18th East Asia Summit, which focuses on important developmental sectors like healthcare, environment and digital innovations," he added.

Earlier, in his departure statement, the Prime Minister said that he is looking forward to exchanging views with other leaders on practical cooperation measures to collectively address the global challenges.

He also termed the engagement with the ASEAN group as an important pillar of India’s ‘Act East Policy'. The Prime Minister is visiting Jakarta at the invitation of the Indonesian President, Joko Widodo.

“My first engagement will be the 20th ASEAN-India Summit. I look forward to discussing with ASEAN leaders the future contours of our partnership, which has entered its fourth decade. Engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India’s ‘Act East’ policy. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership entered into last year has injected new dynamism in our ties,” the Prime Minister said.

“After that, I will be attending the 18th East Asia Summit. This forum provides a useful opportunity to deliberate on issues of importance to the region including food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation. I look forward to exchanging views with other EAS Leaders on practical cooperation measures to collectively address these global challenges,” he added.

PM Modi will return to New Delhi on Thursday evening ahead of the G20 Summit, which will be held on September 9 and 10.

