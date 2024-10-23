PM Modi attends musical performance at gala dinner hosted for BRICS leaders

Kazan [Russia], October 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended a musical performance at the gala dinner hosted for BRICS leaders in Russia's Kazan.

PM Modi witnessed the musical performance alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other BRICS leaders.

Earlier, Russian President Putin welcomed PM Modi at the dinner hosted for BRICS leaders here on Tuesday. The two leaders warmly shook hands as they met.

The 16th BRICS Summit is being held under Russia's chairmanship in Kazan. Ministry of External Affairs has said, "The Summit, themed 'Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,' will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues."

On Tuesday, PM Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a bilateral meeting. In his opening remarks at the bilateral meeting, PM Modi said his two visits to Russia in the past three months "reflect our close coordination and deep friendship."

This visit marks, PM Modi's second visit to Russia this year. He travelled to Moscow in July to attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit where he held a bilateral meeting with President Putin.

"Our cooperation in every field has been strengthened by our Annual Summit held in Moscow in July," he said.

PM Modi congratulated President Putin on the successful chairmanship of BRICS over the past year.

"In the last fifteen years, BRICS has established its unique identity, and now severeal countries around the world wish to join it. I look forward to participate in the BRICS Summit," he said.

"I sincerely express my gratitude for your friendship, warm welcome, and hospitality. I am delighted to have the opportunity to visit such a beautiful city as Kazan for the BRICS summit. This city shares deep and historical ties with India. The opening of a new Indian consulate in Kazan will further strengthen these ties," he added.

PM Modi also spoke about the Ukraine conflict and expressed India's support for earliest possible restoration of peace and stability.

"We have remained in regular contact regarding the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As I have stated before, we believe that the resolution of issues should be achieved through peaceful means only. We fully support the earliest possible restoration of peace and stability. All our efforts prioritize humanity. India remains ready to provide all possible assistance in the future as well," he said.

Russia and Ukarine have been engaged in a conflict since February 2022. India has called for resolving the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Reflecting close ties between India and Russia and his personal rapport with PM Modi, Russian President Putin quipped during their bilateral meeting on Tuesday that they have such a relationship that PM Modi will not need a translator.

"We have such a relationship that I felt that you do not need any translation," Putin said with a smile. PM Modi also smiled appreciatively on hearing the Hindi translation of the remarks which were made by President Putin in Russian.

PM Modi arrived in Russia on Tuesday to attend the BRICS Summit. He also had bilateral meeting with Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian.

