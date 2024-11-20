PM Modi calls his Guayana visit "significant milestone," recalls age-old ties between two nations

Georgetown [Guyana], November 20 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday termed his visit first by an Indian PM to Guyana as a "significant milestone" for the ties between the two countries.

Expressing gratitude to Guyana's President Irfaan Ali for the warm welcome, PM Modi acknowledged his personal connection to Guyana, having visited 24 years ago as a regular citizen.

Addressing the press meeting with President Irfaan Ali of Guyana, PM Modi said, "I thank President Dr Irfaan Ali for the grand welcome. It is a significant milestone that an Indian PM has come here after 56 years. I have a personal connection with Guyana. 24 years ago, I had the opportunity to come here as an ordinary citizen. Today, I am fortunate to come here as a Prime Minister."

He added, "President Irfaan Ali has a special relationship with India. He attended the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas last year. His visit inspired us to take our cooperation to a new level."

PM Modi further said that India and Guyana reaffirmed their commitment to resolving issues through "dialogue and diplomacy," and recognising the importance of reforming global institutions to address the complexities of today's world.

He added that both countries also underscored their shared priority of climate justice, pledging to continue striving for progress in all areas.

"India and Guyana agree that dialogue and diplomacy should be used to resolve all issues. We are united in our belief that reforming global institutions is essential in today's world. Climate justice is a shared priority for both nations, and we will continue to strive for progress in all areas," he said.

"Our relations were established by those who arrived from India here, in Guyana, 180 years ago. Today, the Indian community plays a significant role in the development of Guyana," PM Modi added.

Earlier, PM Modi and Guyana President Ali witnessed the exchange of MoUs between India and Guyana. He also held delegation-level talks in Guyana's capital, Georgetown.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Guyana and became the first Indian PM to set foot in the country in 56 years.

In an unprecedented gesture, he was received at the airport by President of Guyana, Mohamed Irfaan Ali, and over a dozen cabinet ministers. On PM's arrival, the President of Guyana shared a hug and exchanged pleasantries.

He received a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour in Georgetown, Guyana. He also received the 'Key to the city of Georgetown' during his state visit to Guyana.

Upon his arrival, he was greeted with cultural performances of traditional dances and in a warm gesture, received the 'Key to the city of Georgetown.'

The Prime Minister interacted with various ministers of the Government of Guyana and members of the Indian diaspora.

PM took to X to post "A heartfelt thank you to the Indian community in Guyana for their warm and spirited welcome. They have shown that distance is never a barrier to staying connected to one's roots. Glad to see the community making a mark here across different sectors."

