PM Modi calls to enhance India-France cooperation in Space-based Maritime Domain

Paris [France], July 14 : Terming the launch of Chandrayaan 3, a major achievement of Indian scientists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India and France have had an old and deep cooperation in the arena of Space, while highlighting that both countries have potential for further cooperation, particularly in areas such as Space-based Maritime Domain Awareness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made these remarks while addressing a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at Elysee Palace on Friday, the concluding day of PM Modi’s France visit.

Chandrayaan-3 was launched on GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota as per the scheduled launch time.

Elated over the launch, PM Modi said, “Today, on the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3, the entire India is excited. This is a major achievement of our scientists.”

PM Narendra Modi also said that the two countries “can enhance our cooperation in areas like Space-based Maritime Domain Awareness."

"In the arena of Space, India and France have had an old and deep cooperation. There have been new agreements between our Space agencies...We can enhance our cooperation in areas like Space-based Maritime Domain Awareness," PM Modi added.

In the joint press meeting, PM Modi also noted the deep and old ties that India shares with France.

India and France have a rich history of cooperation in the field of space for over 50 years with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the French Space Agency (CNES) carrying on various joint research programmes and launch of satellites.

“There have been new agreements between our Space agencies. This includes satellite launch services, TRISHNA satellite to monitor sea and land temperature and atmosphere,” said PM Modi.

As per a joint statement, issued in 2018 during the visit of President Macron to India, ISRO and CNES will realise their third joint satellite mission – TRISHNA which is meant for eco-system stress and water use monitoring as also accommodation of a French instrument of India’s OCEANSAT – 3 satellite.

"I welcome the long-term agreement between Indian Oil and France's Total company to export Liquefied natural gas (LNG), it will help in achieving our target of clean energy transition," PM Modi said.

The areas of defence cooperation constitutes the principal pillars of India and France’s strategic partnership.

"France's National Day is the symbol of 'liberty, equality and fraternity' for the world," says PM Modi, who was guest of honour at the Bastille Day Parade.

Later, PM Modi will take part in India-France CEO Forum. Thereafter, at around midnight IST, PM Modi will visit Louvre Museum where he will also attend a Banquet dinner.

This will be followed by PM Modi and President Macron viewing fireworks display at Eiffel Tower.

