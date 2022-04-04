PM Modi congratulates Hungarian PM on winning parliamentary election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for winning the parliamentary election on Sunday and said that he is looking forward to continuing the work with Orban to strengthen the friendly relationship between the two countries.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "congratulations, Prime Minister Viktor Orban, on your victory in the Parliamentary elections in Hungary. Look forward to continuing working with you to further strengthen the close and friendly India-Hungary ties."

On Sunday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ruling Fidesz-KDNP, party alliance won the parliamentary elections, according to the preliminary results from the National Election Office.

Orban has hailed his victory on Sunday evening, saying it was a "huge victory."

"Conservative politics has won, this is not the past, this is the Europe of the future," he told the cheering crowd at an entertainment shopping and cultural center in Budapest.

Fidesz-KDNP led with 54.65 percent of the 71 per cent counted votes. While the six-party opposition alliance came second with 33.55 per cent and Mi Hazank (Our Homeland Movement) third with 6.41 per cent.

Fidesz-KDNP has won 134 seats out of the total 199-seat parliament, gaining a two-thirds majority just like in 2018, 2014, and 2010.

The definitive official result will be issued later in the week, after the count of the votes from Hungarians living and working abroad.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor