PM Modi "deeply saddened" over demise of Kuwait's Emir

New Delhi [India], December 16 : Condoling the demise of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is "deeply saddened" to learn about the unfortunate demise of the Emir of Kuwait.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah."

"We convey our deepest condolences to the Royal family, the leadership and the people of Kuwait," he added.

Following the Kuwait Emir's demise, India has declared one day of state mourning on Sunday (December 17).

As a part of state mourning, the Indian tricolour will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where it is flown regularly.

"His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait, passed away on December 16, 2023. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the Government of India has decided that there will be one day's state mourning on December 17, 2023, throughout India," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in an official release.

"The National Flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day," the MHA release added.

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah died at the age of 86 on Saturday, according to Al Jazeera.

The cause of his death is not known yet.

"With great sadness and sorrow, wethe Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Islamic nations, and the friendly peoples of the worldmourn the late His Highness the Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, who passed away to his Lord today," Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Sabah, the minister of his emiri court, said in a statement on Saturday as it aired on state television, according to Al Jazeera.

Sheikh Nawaf was sworn-in in September 2020, following the death in the United States of his half-brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, at the age of 91.

