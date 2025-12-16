PM Modi departs Jordan for Ethiopia as Crown Prince Al Hussein bids farewell after landmark visit

Amman [Jordan], December 16 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday departed Jordan for Ethiopia, marking the second leg of his three-nation tour, after concluding his official engagements in the country. Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II personally bid farewell to the Prime Minister at the airport, reflecting the strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "A successful visit to Jordan concludes. In a gesture reflecting the warm bilateral ties, HRH Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II drove PM @narendramodi to the airport and saw him off."

The Crown Prince's personal gesture of driving PM Modi to the airport was described as rare and significant.

Before his departure, PM Modi visited the Jordan Museum along with the Crown Prince.

In a post on X, the MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "Exploring ancient links between India and Jordan! Vikas bhi Virasat bhi!" It added that PM Modi and the Crown Prince reflected on shared civilisational links and centuries-old connections between the two countries. The leaders were given a special tour of the museum by HRH Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, Vice-Chair of the Jordan Museum. In a special gesture, the Crown Prince personally drove PM Modi to the museum.

Exploring ancient links between India and Jordan! Vikas bhi Virasat bhi! PM @narendramodi and H.R.H. Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II visited the Jordan Museum, reflecting on shared civilisational links and the centuries-old connections between India and Jordan.

During the Jordan visit, PM Modi also addressed the India-Jordan Business Forum in Amman. The presence of King Abdullah II and the Crown Prince marked the event. PM Modi highlighted areas where India and Jordan can deepen trade, business and investment ties, stressing the potential for collaboration across digital public infrastructure, fintech, health-tech, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, fertilisers, green energy and sustainable infrastructure.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Prime Minister underlined the scope for India-Jordan cooperation to emerge as trusted global supply-chain partners and invited businesses and startups from both countries to partner for shared growth.

As PM Modi moved on to Ethiopia, members of the Indian diaspora there described his visit as "iconic". Ethiopia is the Prime Minister's first official visit to the Land of Origins.

During the two-day state visit, he will hold talks with Abiy Ahmed Ali, a Nobel laureate, and address a Joint Session of the Ethiopian Parliament.

Members of the Indian community in Ethiopia also shared expectations from the visit. Ramendra Shah said cooperation between India and Ethiopia has already improved healthcare outcomes.

"The medical facilities have improved tremendously. Many hospitals are undertaking research with Indian hospitals, and one of them is Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. They have worked on an expansion plan to accommodate about 400 beds. We look forward to finances, especially from philanthropic organisations in India. Tomorrow's visit by PM Modi will be very iconic for India-Ethiopia relations and will improve ties further due to BRICS," he said.

In his departure statement from India, PM Modi had said that Addis Ababa, the Ethiopian capital, also hosts the headquarters of the African Union. He noted that during India's G20 Presidency in 2023, the African Union was admitted as a permanent member of the grouping. "In Addis Ababa, I will hold detailed discussions with H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali and also have the opportunity to meet the Indian diaspora living there," he said.

After concluding his visit to Ethiopia, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Oman from December 17 to 18, marking the final leg of his three-nation tour.

