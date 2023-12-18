PM Modi extends wishes to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for speedy recovery from Covid-19

New Delhi [India], December 18 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his wishes to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "My friend @Bundeskanzler, wishing you a speedy recovery from COVID-19. I pray for good health and well-being."

Earlier today, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, but will continue his official duties while isolating, Anadolu Ajansi reported on Monday.

Chancellor shared on X, "This is clearly not a surprise that I'm happy about. My current Covid-19 tests show two lines. If there are few symptoms, I expect it to be mild and initially just work from my desk."

Scholz's spokesman said the chancellor's planned face-to-face meetings today and tomorrow, including a scheduled meeting with Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico on Tuesday, had to be cancelled.

Anadolu Ajansi reported that Scholz will continue his official duties with telephone and videoconference communications but there will be no face-to-face meetings in these days, his spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told a news conference in Berlin.

Scholz had also tested positive for COVID-19 in September 2022. At that time he spent his isolation period in the Federal Chancellery.

The small apartment there "is ideal because I can easily do my work from here," he told media at that time.

