PM Modi Gifts Silofar Panchamrit Kalash to Nigerian President (See Pics)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a Silofar Panchamrit Kalash, a stunning example of traditional craftsmanship from Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

According to the reports, the Kalash, made from high-quality silver and it features intricate engravings with floral patterns, deities, and traditional designs characteristic of the region. The pot’s handle and lid are crafted to enhance its use during religious ceremonies, particularly for the serving of Panchamrit — a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar.

The Prime Minister arrived in the Nigerian capital early Sunday on the first trip to the West African country by an Indian prime minister after a gap of 17 years.