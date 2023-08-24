"PM Modi highlights BRICS Business Forum as a key pillar of intra-BRICS partnership": MEA

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 24 : At a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press briefing, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said that in the BRICS summit which concluded under the presidency of South Africa in Johannesburg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the BRICS Business Forum as one of the key pillars of intra-BRICS partnership.

Giving details, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, "PM Modi highlighted that the BRICS Business Forum is one of the key pillars of Intra-BRICS partnership, amongst the BRICS countries”.

He added that PM also embraced the need to develop resilient and inclusive supply chains to avoid disruptions in pharmaceutical supply chains.

He further added, “He (PM) also spoke about an important element, the need to develop resilient and inclusive supply chains. We all saw during COVID-19, how the disruption in the pharmaceutical supply chains was so adversely affected. Many countries efforts to provide health security to their citizens. “

Kwatra said the PM entailed the significance of India’s growth story and the value of Intra-BRICS cooperation through the modality of the BRICS business forum.

He said, “PM touched on the aspect of what is the significance of India’s growth story, and what is its value for intra-BRICS cooperation through the modality of the BRICS business forum. The opportunities that the India Grow story presents, the value proposition that it brings whether it is in the forms of trade, technology, capital or all elements of that.”

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra added, "The major outcome of the BRICS Summit is the decision of the BRICS leaders to expand its membership to include six new members, Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia and UAE".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor