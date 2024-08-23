PM Modi invites Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to visit India

Kyiv [Ukraine], August 23 : Amid the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ukraine on Friday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that PM Modi has extended an invite to Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy to visit India.

Addressing a press briefing in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Jaishankar said, "PM is here (Ukraine) for the first time after 1992, and it is natural on such occasion to extend such invitation which he did in this case. So we expect that as per his convenience, President Zelenskyy will visit India."

Jaishankar also spoke about the humanitarian assistance provided by India to Ukraine and said, "In the past, we have been providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, and I think, 17 consignments have been delivered so far to Ukraine largely in the medical side. India handed over Bhishm Cube of Medical assistance to Ukraine. They contain medical support equipment which are very effective, compact, and deployable in many ways. These cubes, with a total weight of 22 tons were handed today."

Notably, PM Modi on Friday met with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy for bilateral talks at the Mariinskyi Palace. PM Modi shared a warm embrace with Zelenskyy on his arrival at the Palace and also shook hands with various Ukrainian delegates present at the palace. The PM was accompanied by Foreign Minister S Jaishhankar, NS Ajit Doval and others.

Both leaders held a restricted meeting to discuss key issues. High-level delegation meetings followed, where important discussions on bilateral cooperation took place. Document exchanges to formalize agreements and collaborations between the two nations also took place.

Earlier in the day, on his arrival at the Hyatt Hotel in Kyiv, PM Modi received a rousing welcome from the Indian community, with many students awaiting his arrival and hoping for a glimpse of the Prime Minister. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Reached Kyiv earlier this morning. The Indian community accorded a very warm welcome."

PM Modi also visited the multimedia Martyrologist exposition on children at the National Museum of History of Ukraine in Kyiv on Friday. He was accompanied by the Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine.

