PM Modi kickstarts final leg of two-nation visit, meets Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Al Nahyan in UAE

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 15 : Kickstarting the final leg of his two-nation visit on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi was welcomed by Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi at the airport.

Expressing his gratitude over warm welcome to the Gulf nation, PM Modi took to Twitter to post, "Grateful to Crown Prince HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for welcoming me at the airport today."

On his arrival at the Abu Dhabi airport, PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome.

"Furthering - partnership! PM @narendramodi arrives in Abu Dhabi to a ceremonial welcome. Warmly received by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, HH Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the airport," the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, tweeted.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will meet with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on critical bilateral issues.

The PM emplaned for the UAE earlier on Saturday after concluding his two-day visit to France.

PM Modi called his France visit "memorable", adding that it was more remarkable as he participated in the Bastille Day celebrations. He also expressed gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron and the people of France for their warmth and hospitality.

PM Modi, who was on a two-day official visit to France, participated in the Bastille Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour, on Friday. He visited France at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

"To mark the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, a 241-member tri-service Indian armed forces contingent led by a military band also participated in the Parade," the PMO said in a statement.

Just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said that its economic partnership with India “is a significant milestone in the history of both nations".

The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, said in an interview that the UAE-India non-oil trade is expected to reach USD 100 billion a year by 2030.

Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi noted that UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) was designed to deliver a new era of growth and opportunity.

CEPA is an agreement signed between India and UAE on February 18, 2022, and came into force on May 1, 2022. The agreement was signed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Speaking about the success of the CEPA between India and the UAE, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi said, "There is little question that the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will come to be regarded as a significant milestone in the history of both nations."

"By removing or reducing tariffs on 80 per cent of goods, eliminating unnecessary barriers to trade, creating new platforms for investment, and opening government procurement to each other’s private sector, the UAE-India CEPA was designed to deliver a new era of growth and opportunity – and, ultimately, boost bilateral non-oil trade beyond USD 100 billion by 2030," he added.

