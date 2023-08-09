PM Modi, LPU Chancellor discuss importance of research in education

Chandigarh, Aug 9 Chancellor of Jalandhar-based Lovely Professional University (LPU) Ashok Kumar Mittal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held discussion on topics related to education and the importance of promoting research and innovation in higher education.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the importance of science and technology in driving progress and development and spoke about how the Jai Anusandhan slogan has been added to the Jai Kisan, Jai Jawan and Jai Vigyan slogans to emphasize the importance of science and technology in various sectors, including agriculture, defence, and healthcare.

Mittal, a member of Rajya Sabha, reminded the Prime Minister of his visit to LPU during the Indian Science Congress in 2019, where he addressed the scientific community and coined the Jai Anusandhan slogan.

He shared his views on strengthening the industry-academia collaboration to drive economic growth and development. He also mentioned how LPU has been contributing to the national skill development mission by imparting industry-relevant education and training to its students.

Mittal also expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for his continued support to the education sector and also shared his appreciation for the government’s New Education Policy (NEP) initiative, a statement by the LPU said on Wednesday.

Mittal and his wife Rashmi Mital presented a Punjabi handwoven shawl (phulkari).

