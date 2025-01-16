PM Modi meets President Tharman, discuss Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, cooperation in futuristic sectors

New Delhi [India], January 16 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Thursday in the national capital to discuss the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries further enhance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between their countries.

The two leaders discussed cooperation in futuristic sectors like semiconductors, digitalisation, skilling, and connectivity as well as ways to improve cooperation in industry, infrastructure and culture.

"Earlier this evening, met the President of Singapore, Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam. We discussed the full range of the India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We talked about futuristic sectors like semiconductors, digitalisation, skilling, connectivity and more. We also spoke on ways to improve cooperation in industry, infrastructure and culture," PM Modi stated in a post on X.

Building on their previous discussions in Singapore in September 2024, the two leaders held extensive talks on deepening bilateral cooperation and addressing regional and global challenges of mutual concern. This meeting reflects the continued strengthening of ties between India and Singapore, particularly in the context of India's Act East Policy.

"Celebrating India-Singapore Comprehensive Strategic Partnership: Strengthening India's Act East policy. PM Narendra Modi held a warm and fruitful meeting with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam of Singapore in New Delhi today. Continuing their discussions from their recent meeting in Singapore in Sept 2024, the leaders extensively reviewed the bilateral partnership. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal stated in a post on X.

In addition to the productive discussions, President Shanmugaratnam and President Droupadi Murmu unveiled a joint logo to commemorate the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore. The logo features elements from both nations' national symbols: the colours of the national flags, the lotus (India's national flower), and the orchid (Singapore's national flower), with the number "60" marking this significant milestone.

"A new milestone in the India-Singapore partnership! President Droupadi Murmu and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam unveiled a joint logo to commemorate the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore," the MEA spokesperson noted.

The two countries have expanded their cooperation over the years, with key areas now including advanced manufacturing, healthcare, digitisation, sustainability, and education. Singapore remains integral to India's Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific strategy.

To mark the 60th anniversary, various commemorative events will be held throughout 2025 to celebrate this enduring partnership.

