PM Modi meets Putin aide Patrushev, reviews preparations for India-Russia Summit in Dec

New Delhi [India], November 18 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met with Nikolai Patrushev, aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting in the national capital, with both sides discussing ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation and reviewing preparations for the upcoming annual India-Russia Summit scheduled for early December.

According to a post on X by the Russian Embassy in India, the leaders held detailed discussions on a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation.

Patrushev, who is also the Chairman of the Maritime Board of Russia, during his meeting with the Prime Minister, reaffirmed the mutual interest in strengthening maritime capabilities and enhancing collaboration across various areas of strategic partnership between the two nations.

"On November 18, in New Delhi, Aide to the President of Russia and Chairman of the Maritime Board of Russia Nikolai Patrushev was received by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. The parties discussed various issues of Russian-Indian cooperation, particularly in the maritime sector. The two sides emphasised their mutual interest in deepening interaction between Russia and India to strengthen their maritime capabilities. Preparations for the Russia-India Summit, scheduled for early December, were also touched upon," the Russian Embassy in India stated in its post.

Earlier on Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, during which both sides reviewed preparations for the 23rd Annual India-Russia Summit, which will also witness President Putin's visit to India.

Both sides also discussed the bilateral partnership between the two countries, encompassing trade and people-to-people exchanges.

"Glad to meet FM Sergey Lavrov today in Moscow. Held discussions on our bilateral partnership covering trade and investment, energy, mobility, agriculture, technology, culture and people-to-people exchanges. Exchanged perspectives on regional, global and multilateral issues. Reviewed preparations for the 23rd Annual India-Russia Summit," the EAM said in a post on X.

In his opening remarks during a meeting with the Russian Foreign Minister, Jaishankar said that India-Russia ties have long been a factor of stability in international relations, and their growth and evolution are not only in the mutual interest of the two countries but also in the interest of the world.

He stated that several bilateral agreements, initiatives, and projects are under discussion in various fields between the two countries.

"I welcome this opportunity to meet again, and our regular interactions - you mentioned six this year so far - have been greatly helpful in advancing our bilateral cooperation and also sharing perspectives on important regional, global and multilateral issues. This particular occasion, for me, is all the more important as we prepare for President Putin's visit to India for the 23rd Annual Summit," he said.

"A number of bilateral agreements, initiatives and projects are under discussion in various fields. We look forward to their finalisation in the coming days. These will certainly add more substance and texture to our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," the EAM added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor