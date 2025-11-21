PM Modi "most experienced and tallest leader" attending G20 Summit, says Indian High Commissioner Prabhat Kumar

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 21 : High Commissioner of India to South Africa Prabhat Kumar noted strong anticipation ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Johannesburg for the G20 Summit.

"PM is coming to Johannesburg. There is a lot of excitement among the Indian community, and of course, in the leadership, which is going to attend because the Prime Minister is attending the G20 Summit for the 12th time," Prabhat Kumar said.

He added that the Prime Minister is regarded as "the most experienced and tallest leader who is attending the G20 Summit," underscoring the expectation surrounding his participation.

Linking this excitement to broader engagement, he further said, "So there is a lot of excitement and people are looking forward for interactions. Both the community and global leaders who will be meeting him during the Summit are all excited and looking forward to meeting the PM."

According to Kumar, the Prime Minister "will put the agenda of India and of the Global South during the Summit."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Johannesburg on Friday on a three-day visit for the first G20 Summit being held on African soil.

Ahead of his departure, he posted on X, saying, "This is a particularly special Summit as it is being held in Africa. Various global issues will be discussed there. Will be meeting various world leaders during the Summit."

His participation from November 21 to 23 also marks continuity, as it follows the fourth consecutive G20 meeting hosted in the Global South after Indonesia, India and Brazil.

The visit further reflects his ongoing engagement with South Africa, following his earlier bilateral visit in 2016 and participation in the BRICS Summits in 2018 and 2023.

During the summit, PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders and will also participate in the sixth IBSA Summit.

Before departing, he said, "I will present India's perspective at the Summit in line with our vision of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'One earth, One Family and One Future'."

He noted that the summit offers an opportunity to discuss major global challenges, with this year's theme focused on solidarity, equality and sustainability.

The Prime Minister also expressed that he looks forward to engaging with leaders from partner countries and meeting the Indian community in South Africa, which includes one of the largest Indian diasporas globally.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the Prime Minister will address all three main sessions of the summit, covering topics such as inclusive and sustainable economic growth, trade, development financing, global debt challenges, disaster-risk reduction, climate action, energy transitions and food systems.

The final session will cover critical minerals, decent work and artificial intelligence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor