PM Modi reiterates his call for dialogue, diplomacy on Ukraine during phone conversation with President Putin

New Delhi [India], June 30 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy on the situation in Ukraine over a telephonic conversation today with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"They reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. President Putin informed PM about the recent developments in Russia," the PMO release said.

While discussing the situation in Ukraine, PM Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy.

According to Kremlin, "The situation around Ukraine was touched upon. The President of Russia assessed the current state of affairs in the special military operation zone, emphasizing Kyiv's categorical refusal to take political and diplomatic steps to resolve the conflict."

In connection with the events of June 24 (Wagner's march to Moscow), Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed understanding and support for the decisive actions of the Russian leadership to protect law and order and ensure stability in the country and the security of its citizens, Kremlin stated.

The conversation was informative and constructive, and the leaders decided to keep in touch and reiterated their shared desire to enhance the unique strategic alliance between Russia and India.

Earlier in September 2022, during the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement 'Not an era of war' to Russia's President Vladimir Putin made headlines.

"I know that today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this," Modi told Putin on the sidelines of a regional security bloc summit in Uzbekistan, adding that it is democracy, diplomacy and dialogue that keeps the world together.

In response, Putin said, "I know about your position on the conflict in Ukraine, and I know about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible. Unfortunately, the opposing side, the leadership of Ukraine, announced its abandonment of the negotiation process and declared that it wants to achieve its goals by military means, as they say, 'on the battlefield. Nevertheless, we will always keep you informed of what is happening there," Putin said in response to Modi, asserting that he understood the Prime Minister's concerns, according to a statement issued by the Kremlin.

