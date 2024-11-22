PM Modi reminisces about historic Guyana visit, shares highlights

Georgetown [Guyana], November 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reminisced about his official visit to Guyana from November 20 to 22.

He became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the nation in 56 years.

Sharing a six-minute video with highlights of his visit on X, he remarked, "Our friendship keep getting even stronger!"

At the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit, PM Modi unveiled a transformative seven-pillar framework to enhance collaboration between India and CARICOM, based on the acronym "C.A.R.I.C.O.M."

During the summit, PM Modi explained the framework, "In the future, to strengthen our ties, I want to make a statement, it is based on 7 key pillars. These 7 pillars are 'CARICOM'. C stands for capacity building, through scholarship, training and technique, India has been helping in the capacity building of CARICOM countries, for the next 5 years, we will add 1,000 slots to the ITEC scholarship... for CARICOM, we will work to make forensic centres... with CARICOM friends, India is ready to work in parliamentary training also."

India and Guyana signed 10 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country, covering areas such as culture, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and the deployment of UPI in the Caribbean nation.

PM Modi and Guyana President Irfaan Ali planted a sapling under the 'Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam' initiative.

PM Modi on Wednesday said that India will be increasing its pharma exports to the Caribbean nation and is planning to set up 'Jan Aushadhi Kendras' there.

India has also extended credit facilities to Guyana for mutually agreed fields such as agriculture and information technology. Indian companies have shown interest in sectors such as biofuels, energy, minerals, and pharmaceuticals. While bilateral trade turnover remains modest, the trend is positive and promising.

The Prime Minister's visit is expected to open new avenues for collaboration, strengthen India-Guyana ties, and encourage broader regional partnerships.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received the 'Key to the city of Georgetown' during his state visit to Guyana. He also received a resounding welcome from the members of the Indian community in Guyana.

PM Modi was welcomed by President of Guyana Irfaan Ali, Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell, the Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley along with four ministers from Guyana at a hotel in Georgetown.

