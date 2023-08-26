PM Modi says his Athens visit will add momentum to India-Greece friendship

Athens [Greece], August 26 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his Greece visit will add momentum to India-Greece friendship, particularly people-to-people linkages.

“This Greece visit is a very special one. It will add great momentum to India-Greece friendship, particularly people-to-people linkages. I also had a very memorable interaction with the dynamic Indian community here. Gratitude to PM @PrimeministerGR @kmitsotakis, the Government and people of Greece,” PM Modi wrote on ‘X’ formerly Twitter on Friday.

PM Modi on Friday left for India from Greece's Athens after wrapping up his visit to the country.

PM Modi had started his four-day formal tour on August 21 for South Africa and Greece. In South Africa, PM Modi attended the 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg from August 22-24 at the invitation of the country’s president Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

During the Greece Visit, PM held meetings with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Katerina N Sakellaropoulou.

In the meeting with the Greek President, the PM added another feather to his cap, as he was conferred with the Grand Cross of the Order of Honour in Athens, Greece.

President of Greece Katerina N Sakellaropoulou feted PM Modi with the Grand Cross after the latter called on the former during his day-long official visit to Greece.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and welcomed his invitation to visit India.

In a joint statement during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Greece at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis, both countries have agreed to elevate their bilateral ties to a "strategic partnership".

In a breakthrough, the two countries agreed to work to further expand bilateral cooperation in political, security and economic spheres, the India-Greece joint statement underlined.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the business delegations of India and Greece at a business lunch in Athens and urged them to take advantage of the positive momentum in the relations between the two countries.

PM Modi said, "India's doors are wide open for foreign investment. Defence sectors are also being opened. There is immense potential for co-development and co-production. With our digitisation efforts, ease of doing business is also increasing continuously."

The PM also reiterated his mantra of Reform, Perform and Transform and said that the combination of India's demographic power and aspirational youth is strengthening India's economy.

PM Modi also interacted with the Indian diaspora members at the community event organised at the Athens Conservatoire before concluding his Greece Visit.

