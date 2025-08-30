PM Modi shares glimpse of "very special welcome" by China's Indian community

Tianjin [China], August 30 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared glimpses of a "very special welcome" he received from the Indian diaspora in Tianjin, China, as he arrived to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

"China's Indian community accorded a very special welcome in Tianjin. Here are some glimpses," PM Modi said in a post on X.

https://x.com/PMOIndia/status/1961775830012694888

Traditional Kathak and Odissi dances, along with classical music, highlighted India's rich heritage.

Several performers and diaspora members expressed their excitement after meeting the Prime Minister. An Odissi dancer, Zhang Jinghui told ANI, "I felt a little nervous but it is a great honour for me and my crew... He asked me where I learned this. I learned from India and my guruji is Sanchita Bhattacharyaa from Kolkata."https://x.com/ANI/status/1961758029579464861

Saubhik Mandal, a member of the Indian diaspora working as a scientist in Shanghai, said, " rel="nofollow"It was a great experience. I have come from Shanghai and I work here as a scientist...I saw PM Modi in person...There is an immense opportunity in the biotech sector...With the population of the two countries, the industry can grow. PM Modi says 'perform, reform and transform'. This is excellent."

Zhuang Jing, who played the tabla and gave a classical music performance said, "It was so exciting. I think we did our best. I think the PM liked our classical music. It was an honour. He is such a nice person, I had never expected."

PM Modi will attend the SCO Summit during his two-day official visit. He is also expected to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor