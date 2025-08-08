PM Modi speaks with 'friend' Putin, reaffirms commitment to deepen India-Russia ties

New Delhi/Moscow, Aug 8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a "very good and detailed conversation" with Russian President Vladimir Putin over phone during which both leaders not only vowed to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership but also held detailed discussions on developments concerning Ukraine.

"Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

While thanking President Putin for his detailed assessment, the Prime Minister reiterated India's consistent position for peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

The phone call took place less than 24 hours after National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval called on the Russian President at the Kremlin on Thursday evening.

The important meeting came in wake of US President Donald Trump's decision to impose additional tariffs on India for importing oil from Russia.

Terming the move as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable", India had made it clear that its imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India.

From the Russian side, the meeting was also attended by Secretary of the Security Council of Russia Sergei Shoigu and Aide to the President of Russia Yuri Ushakov. India's Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar also participated in the meeting along with NSA Doval.

President Putin's visit to India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit is being planned as part of the ongoing commitment to annual meetings between the two leaders.

"Our leaders have an agreement to meet once a year. This time, it is our turn," Kremlin aide Ushakov had said earlier.

The last visit by the Russian President to India took place on December 6, 2021, during the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit in New Delhi.

PM Modi, meanwhile, held two high-profile visits to Russia last year, attending the 22nd Russia-India Summit in July and later participated in the BRICS Summit held in Kazan in October.

Citing that the political dialogue between India and Russia is "developing dynamically" and is facilitated by the fact that Moscow and New Delhi "have close or even coinciding views on the objectively emerging multipolar world order", Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had also indicated that preparations are being made for Russian President Vladimir Putin's upcoming visit to India.

"Relations between our countries have a long history. It can be said that they have stood the test of time more than once. Today, Russia and India are developing equal cooperation based on sincere, mutual respect and consideration of each other's interests," Lavrov told the participants of the first international conference 'Russia and India: Towards a New Agenda for Bilateral Relations' which was also addressed by External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar in March, this year.

"It is difficult to overestimate the contribution of our leaders to this process. It is symbolic that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first bilateral foreign visit after his re-election last year to Russia. Now it is our turn. Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted the invitation of the head of the Indian government. The visit of the head of the Russian state to the Republic of India is being prepared," he added.

In June, the Russian President sent a message of condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad.

"Please accept the deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of a passenger plane crash in Ahmedabad. Kindly convey the words of sincere sympathy and support to the families and near ones of the victims, as well as wishes for a speedy recovery to all those injured in this catastrophe," said Putin

In May, President Putin also called Prime Minister Modi and "strongly condemned" the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, offering "full support" to India in its ongoing fight against terrorism.

A statement issued by the Kremlin said that Putin expressed sincere condolences to PM Modi over the death of Indian citizens as a result of the barbaric terrorist attack on April 22 and emphasised the need for an "uncompromising fight" against terrorism in any form.

"During the conversation, the strategic nature of Russian-Indian relations of a special privileged partnership was emphasised. These relations are not subject to external influence and continue to develop dynamically in all directions," read the statement issued by the Russian President's office.

"The Indian leader reiterated his invitation to the Russian President to visit India for the traditional annual bilateral summit. The invitation was accepted with gratitude," it added.

PM Modi, who had also been invited by Putin for the participation in the Victory Day celebrations, however could not travel to Russia.

The Russian President had earlier extended his condolences to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi over the tragic consequences of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

