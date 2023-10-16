PM Modi, Sundar Pichai discuss expanding electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India

New Delhi [India], October 16 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai earlier on Monday.

During the interaction, PM Modi and Pichai discussed Google's plan to participate in expanding the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India. Prime Minister appreciated Google's partnership with HP to manufacture Chromebooks in India.

Prime Minister acknowledged Google's 100 languages initiative and encouraged efforts to make AI tools available in Indian Languages. He also encouraged Google to work on AI tools for Good Governance, according to the Prime Minister's Office statement.

Prime Minister welcomed Google's plans to open its global fintech operations centre at the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) in Gandhinagar.

Pichai informed the Prime Minister regarding Google's plans to improve financial inclusion in India by leveraging the strength and reach of GPay and UPI. He also emphasized Google's commitment to contribute to the development trajectory of India, the release said.

Prime Minister also invited Google to contribute to the upcoming Global Partnership on AI Summit, which will be hosted by India in December 2023 in New Delhi, it added.

