PM Modi thanks Brazilian President Lula da Silva for 'warm welcome' at G20 Summit

Rio de Janiero [Brazil], November 18 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, thanked Brazilian President Lula da Silva for the warm welcome upon his arrival at the venue of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil

PM Modi further said that he looked forward to the proceedings at the Summit.

In a post on X, he said, "Looking forward to the proceedings at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Thankful to President Lula for the warm welcome."

Looking forward to the proceedings at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Thankful to President Lula for the warm welcome.@LulaOficial pic.twitter.com/VnklRnWxWN— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024

Upon his arrival, President Lula and PM Modi were seen shaking hands and the two leaders interacted.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi appreciated the display of vibrant Indian culture in Brazil as he was warmly welcomed in Rio.

In a post on social media, PM Modi shared visuals on the celebration of Indian culture in Brazil.

The video shared by the PM showed young kids singing Vande Mataram with traditional Indian instruments such as Harmonium being played.

The Prime Minister was greeted with chants of Jai Shree Krishna and also witnessed beautiful Garba performance from the members of the Indian community.

With folded hands, PM appreciated the Vedic chants sung by Brazilians and lauded them.

"A celebration of Indian culture in Brazil! Gratitude for a memorable welcome in Rio de Janeiro...", PM Modi wrote on X.

A celebration of Indian culture in Brazil! Gratitude for a memorable welcome in Rio de Janeiro… pic.twitter.com/osuHGSxpho— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 18, 2024

India and Brazil share a very close and multifaceted relationship both at bilateral level as well as in plurilateral fora.

In Brazil, there is a lot of interest in India's culture, religion, performing arts and philosophy. Ramakrishna Mission, ISKCON, Satya Sai Baba, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, Bhakti Vedanta Foundation and other spiritual gurus and organizations have chapters in Brazil.

The Indian Prime Minister landed in Brazil after completing the first leg of his three-nation tour in Nigeria. In Rio de Janeiro, he was received by Indian officials, including Indian Ambassador to Brazil Suresh Reddy.

At the G20 Summit, PM Modi will represent India as a Troika member, building on the momentum established during India's presidency last year.

