PM Modi thanks leaders of Indonesia, Switzerland who congratulated him on LS election win

New Delhi [India], June 7 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked the leaders of Indonesia and Switzerland for congratulating him on his election win.

Congratulating PM Modi, the Swiss President Viola Amherd expressed her delight in welcoming India to the Burgenstock Summit.

In a post on X, Amherd wrote, "Congratulations to PM @narendramodi on an exceptional democratic exercise showing the strength of Indian democracy. Switzerland and India will continue to deepen their friendship. I am delighted to welcome India to the Burgenstock Summit, thus giving the Global South a voice."

Responding to her, PM Modi said, "President @Violapamherd, we appreciate your kind words."

"The 'Festival of Democracy' in India has indeed drawn the global attention. We will work together to enhance India- Switzerland partnership," he said, thanking Amherd.

Meanwhile, he also thanked Indonesia's President-elect Prabowo Subianto.

"Thank you President-elect @prabowo for your good wishes. I look forward to working closely with you on strengthening our comprehensive strategic partnership and build on our age-old ties," PM Modi said on social media platform X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1798902015172735268

The Prime Minister's post on X came in response to a congratulatory message from Subianto earlier.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister H.E. Narendra Modi, @narendramodi, on the result in India's General Election 2024. As we look ahead to the future and its challenges, we are committed to enhancing our strategic partnership in many sectors for the greater benefit of our two countries," he had said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has secured a third term, along with the support of other parties in the coalition, primarily the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP.

The counting of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was held on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP won 240 seats, much lower than its 2019 tally of 303.

The main opposition Congress, on the other hand, registered a strong growth, winning 99 seats against 52 in 2019.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor