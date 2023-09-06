PM Modi to focus on healthcare, digital innovations at 18th East Asia Summit 

New Delhi [India], September 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has departed for Jakarta to participate in the 18th East Asia Summit with a focus on healthcare, environment and digital innovations.

PM Modi departed for Jakarta on Wednesday to participate in ASEAN-related meetings.

PM Modi took to his social media 'X', formerly known as Twitter, "Leaving for Jakarta to take part in ASEAN related meetings. This includes the 20th ASEAN-India Summit, which focuses on a partnership we greatly cherish."

He further said that he will participate in the 18th East Asia Summit.

"I will also take part in the 18th East Asia Summit, which focuses on important developmental sectors like healthcare, environment and digital innovations," he added.

Meanwhile, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared on his social media 'X', a glimpse of PM Modi's engagements in ASEAN-India Summit and EAS formats in the past years.

He tweeted, "As PM @narendramodi is en route to Indonesia, take a quick look at engagements in ASEAN-India Summit and EAS formats."

The video stated that the ASEAN or Association of Southeast Asian Nations has 10 member states and an observer state. "The ASEAN-Indian Summit will be an opportunity to take the relations between India and ASEAN to newer heights," the video added.

Earlier, in his departure statement, the Prime Minister said that he is looking forward to exchanging views with other leaders on practical cooperation measures to collectively address the global challenges.

He also termed the engagement with the ASEAN group as an important pillar of India’s ‘Act East Policy'.

The Prime Minister is visiting Jakarta at the invitation of the Indonesian President, Joko Widodo.

“My first engagement will be the 20th ASEAN-India Summit. I look forward to discussing with ASEAN leaders the future contours of our partnership, which has entered its fourth decade. Engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India’s ‘Act East’ policy. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership entered into last year has injected new dynamism in our ties,” the Prime Minister said.

“After that, I will be attending the 18th East Asia Summit. This forum provides a useful opportunity to deliberate on issues of importance to the region including food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation. I look forward to exchanging views with other EAS Leaders on practical cooperation measures to collectively address these global challenges,” he added.

PM Modi will return to New Delhi on Thursday evening ahead of the G20 Summit, which will be held on September 9 and 10.

