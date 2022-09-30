PM Modi to launch 5G services on Saturday

New Delhi, Sep 30 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G services on Saturday while inaugurating the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) in the national capital.

The new technology will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and highly reliable communications.

It will increase energy, spectrum and network efficiency.

Meanwhile, the IMC 2022 will run from Saturday to October 4 under the theme of "New digital Universe".

It will bring together leading thinkers, entrepreneurs, innovators, and government officials to discuss and showcase unique opportunities emerging from the rapid adoption and spread of digital technology, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's office said.

