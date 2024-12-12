PM Modi welcomes UAE Deputy PM, discusses India-UAE strategic partnership

New Delhi [India], December 12 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday welcomed Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and expressed his optimism about the future of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Taking to X, PM Modi expressed his delight while receiving the Deputy PM and said that both nations were committed to working towards peace, stability, and security in West Asia and the wider region.

"Happy to receive Deputy PM & Foreign Minister of the UAE, HH AB Zayed. India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is poised to achieve unprecedented heights. We are committed to working towards peace, stability, and security in West Asia and the wider region," PM Modi said.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1867224724281139669

Earlier today, Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in New Delhi to take part in the 4th Strategic Dialogue and the 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting.

Welcoming the UAE leader, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the visit will "further strengthen the multifaceted Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India & UAE."

"Warm welcome to HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy PM & FM of UAE @ABZayed as he arrives in New Delhi for the 4th Strategic Dialogue & the 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting. His visit will further strengthen the multifaceted Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India & UAE," Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Notably, the 14th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) was co-chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdulla bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on September 1, 2022.

In 2022, both sides also signed an MoU to establish a Cultural Council Forum to deepen the partnership.

"These are MoU between the Wildlife Institute of India and the International Fund for Houbara Conservation for the Conservation of the Great Indian Bustard and the Lesser Florican," the MEA press release stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor