PM Modi's big announcement in Australia: 'India will open new consulate in Brisbane'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that a new consulate would be constructed in Brisbane. The PM Modi during his community event address at Sydney announced that India would establish a new consulate in Brisbane, Australia.According to PM Modi, this move aims to fulfill a long-standing demand of the Indian diaspora in Australia.Modi made the announcement while addressing a packed stadium at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena. The community event at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena was attended by more than 21,000 people from across Australia. The event was also attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

"An absolute delight connecting with Indian diaspora at community programme," Modi said. Modi thanked his Australian counterpart for supporting him in unveiling foundation stone of 'Little India', a suburb of Sydney.The announcement to declare Harris Park as 'Little India' was made by Australian Prime Minister Albanese as he welcomed Modi at the community event.Harris Park is a hub in Western Sydney where the Indian community celebrates festivals and events such as Diwali and Australia Day. "Thank you my friend Anthony," Modi said during the community event. "I thank the premier of New South Wales, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the City of Parramatta and Councillors for this special honour," he said.Prime Minister Modi said that there was a time when 3Cs used to define relations between India and Australia. These three were - Commonwealth, Cricket and Curry." After that, it was 3Ds.. Democracy, Diaspora and Dosti! Then it became 3Es, it was all about Energy, Economy and Education. But the truth is that the actual depth of the relation between India and Australia transcends these C, D, E..." Modi said. Modi said that the geographical distances are there between India and Australia, but the Indian Ocean connects us.



