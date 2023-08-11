PM Modi's response to no-confidence motion reflected his unflinching dedication to India's progress: Jaishankar 

New Delhi [India], August 11 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the Opposition's no-confidence motion against his government. He stated that PM Modi's address showcases his "unflinching dedication" to India's progress.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Jaishankar stated that PM Modi spoke of how differently the world now sees India. He thanked PM Modi for the speech which he said has motivated the entire nation.

Jaishankar tweeted, "PM @narendramodi’s response to the Motion of No Confidence reflected his unflinching dedication to India’s progress. He spoke of how differently the world sees India today. This is due to the transformation that he has personally envisioned and implemented. Thank the Prime Minister for such an uplifting speech which has motivated the entire nation."

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that the state and central government are working to restore peace in Manipur and ‘assured’ for strictest punishment for the accused who indulged in crimes against women.

“There are serious crimes against women and they are unforgivable," he added.

While replying to the no-confidence motion against his government, PM Modi said, "Both the state and central governments are doing everything possible to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment. I want to assure the people that peace will be restored in Manipur in the coming time."

He further said the country is with the people of Manipur. “I want to tell people of Manipur including women and daughters of Manipur that the country is with you,” he added.

He said that the Opposition didn't have the courage and intention to discuss Manipur. Notably, the Opposition had moved a no-confidence motion against the NDA government over the Manipur issue.

"We had asked them (Opposition) to come for a discussion on Manipur. The Home Minister had written a letter, asking them to hold a discussion on Manipur. But they didn't have the courage and intention. There was an intention to send a message of peace to the people of Manipur in Amit Shah's message,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi appealed to all Opposition parties to involve in a collective effort to gain the trust of the people of Manipur and asked them not to exploit the situation in the northeastern state for political gains. He further asked the opposition to ‘work together’ for restoring peace in Manipur and bringing normalcy there.

"I want to request the MPs of the Parliament to understand the value of this time. Come and proceed together. In this country, there have been more serious issues in the past, but we found a way to work together. Let's come together. Take people of Manipur in confidence. Don't take advantage of Manipur for doing politics. What has happened there in Manipur is unfortunate. Understand their pain and work for healing it. This should be our only way,” PM Modi said while concluding his speech on the debate on no-confidence motion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor