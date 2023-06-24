PM Modi's US visit has taken India-US relationship to new level: IN-SPACe CEO

New Delhi [India], June 24 : Hailing the state visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States, the Chairman of IN-SPACe, Pawan Kumar Goenka said that the trip has taken the relationship between the two countries to a new level and led to some pathbreaking deals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on his maiden state visit to the US from June 21-24.

Speaking to ANI, Chairman of IN-SPACe, Pawan Kumar Goenka said, "PM Modi's visit brings the US-India relationship to a new level, a level that has not been seen before. It also reinforces that our Prime Minister is one of the tallest leaders in the world. What has been achieved in this single visit, has not happened before ever to any country".

He said that a wide spectrum of issues was discussed during PM Modi's state visit.

"If you look at the areas covered, it is a wide spectrum. Geopolitics, democracy, India-US relations. But I would say the biggest impact probably is an impact on technology cooperation, telecommunication and even in space," he said.

Goenka further called the HAL-GE jet engine deal and the signing of the Artemis Accords significant and 'pathbreaking' moments.

"If you look at the HAL-GE deal, it is pathbreaking. This kind of technology has not been made available to India. If you look at the need for nuclear reactors. That could also be a very big thing for India to have clean energy in future. I didn't have access to this technology before. The Artemis Accord is a big deal, and the meeting with Elon Musk can be a path breaker for the automotive industry also in the space area. We have seen some very positive things coming out," the IN-SPACe Chairman added.

PM Modi, during his US visit, met top Indian and American CEOs at a ceremonial dinner hosted in his honour by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

He also received a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour upon his arrival at the White House.

Apart from a State dinner, PM Modi was also hosted by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Vice President Kamala Harris at a State luncheon.

In his address to the diaspora in Washington DC, PM Modi said the partnership between India and the United States will make the world a better place in the 21st century.

He said the India-US partnership is driven by conviction and compassion and also has bipartisan support.

After what is being seen as a hugely successful and significant US visit, PM Modi departed for his first-ever visit to Egypt on Saturday morning.

He is visiting Egypt at the invitation of the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in January when he graced India's Republic Day celebrations as the 'Chief Guest'.

