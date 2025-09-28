PM Modi's visit provided opportunity to deepen cooperation, reinforce strategic partnership: Trinidad & Tobago PM

New York [US], September 28 : Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, reflected on PM Modi's visit to the country earlier this year and how it laid the groundwork for significant cooperation between the two countries. She highlighted how PM Modi has worked towards the cause of South-South Cooperation and shared how India has contributed towards Trinidad and Tobago in wide-ranging developments from the healthcare to the education sector, and also expressed optimism towards the artificial limb fitting camp which will be organised in the country in October.

Speaking at an event organised by Jaipur Foot USA, PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar said, "I want to thank PM Modi very much. His recent visit and the demonstration of cooperation with us marked a historic milestone in early July 2025. The visit was very historic. The people of Trinidad and Tobago were overwhelmed by it."

She highlighted how PM Modi brought dialysis machines and laptops during his visit to Trinidad and Tobago.

"His visit was a powerful and tangible testament to the enduring friendship between our countries. That visit provided a remarkable opportunity to deepen our bilateral cooperation and to lay the groundwork for a future shared prosperity, reinforcing our strategic partnership in the global arena. The outcome of that historic visit was significant and very far-reaching. Aside from the significant economic outcomes, it had a social impact that would immediately rebound to the less fortunate in our society. The major outcome of that official visit is the provision of an artificial limb fitting camp, which will provide free artificial limbs. Prem Bhandari, chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, has been integral in supporting this initiative," Bissesar said.

Prem Bhandari, Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA, toldon the sidelines of the event how India has become a fast-growing economy and is on track towards the goal of Viksit Bharat.

"India was the 10th largest economy in the world, but now it is the fourth largest and is on track to reach the third position. We expect India to become a developed nation before 2047, thanks to the leadership of the Prime Minister."

He further added, "My organisation is the world's largest for people with disabilities.. On October 2nd, we will conduct a camp in Trinidad, following PM Modi's announcement in the joint parliamentary session there. I will be attending along with our founder, and during the camp, 800 people will receive artificial limbs."

Speaking to media, Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar said, "I thank him (Prem Bhandari, Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA) very much for the initiative. He expanded that initiative today. This is an important humanitarian gesture."

She hailed PM Modi's leadership and said, "We congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has contributed significantly not only to the people of India but also to those around the world. In particular, I wish to congratulate him on the outreach of the South-South Corporation. We welcome it as the North has always been dominant and PM Modi has really pressed on South-South Cooperation. When he visited Trinidad and Tobago, he visited several countries in the south, Brazil, Ghana. The Diaspora members were invited to big events," she noted that this creates a globally connected network of diaspora. "We now have a database of diaspora members from around the world."

She also noted that India supported the country's bid on the UN high table.

"India supported our bid to get a seat on the UN Security Council. So we look forward to working. We thank them for that support because there was no objection. Several countries supported our plan and we look forward to working with India again in that regard and in other areas as well", Kamla Persad-Bissessar said.

