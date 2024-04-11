PM Narendra Modi extends wishes to Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu on Eid

New Delhi [India], April 11 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended greetings to Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu and the people of Maldives on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr. In his message, PM Modi noted that the cultural and civilisational linkages shared by India and Maldives go back in time.

PM Modi's greetings to Mohamed Muizzu have been shared by the Indian High Commission in Maldives on social media platform X. While sharing PM Modi's message on X, Indian High Commission in Maldives stated, "On the auspicious occasion of Eid-Al-Fitr, Hon'ble Prime Minister of India @NarendraModi extended warm greetings to His Excellency President of Maldives Dr. @MMuizzu, the Government & the people of the Republic of Maldives."

In the press release, the Indian Commission in Maldives said, "On the auspicious occasion of Eid Al Fitr, Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to His Excellency President of Maldives Dr Mohamed Muizzu, the Government & the people of the Republic of Maldives.

"Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the cultural and civilisational linkages shared by India and Maldives that go back in time. Prime Minister further conveyed that as we celebrate Eid Al Fitr with traditional fervour, people across the world are reminded of the values of compassion, brotherhood and togetherness, which are essential in building a peaceful and inclusive world that we all aspire for," it further said.

Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival is of great significance due to the moon sighting which has been part of Islamic culture for a long time. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad used to wait for news of sightings of the crescent moon as it indicated the beginning of a new month.

Ending the holy month of Ramzan and starting a new spiritual journey also marks the beginning of a new Islamic year. Eid-ul-Fitr marks the month-long Ramzan fasting and the beginning of Shawwal which is the tenth month per the Islamic calendar.

PM Modi's Eid greetings to Muizzu come amid strained ties between India and Maldives. Notably, ties between India and the Maldives had become strained since Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu assumed office.

He criticised India during and after the presidential polls and his government also formally requested India to withdraw its troops from Male. However, in March, Muizzu requested New Delhi for debt relief measures, while stating that India would continue to remain the Maldives' "closest ally," local media reported.

He further claimed that he has "not taken any action nor made any statements" that may strain the relationship between the two countries. In an interview with local media 'Mihaaru', Muizzu said that he hopes India will accommodate debt relief measures for the Maldives' in the repayment of the hefty loans taken from the country over consecutive governments, Adhadhu reported.

He said, "The conditions we have inherited are such that there are very large loans taken from India. Hence, we are holding discussions to explore leniencies in the repayment structure of these loans. Instead of halting any ongoing projects, proceed with them at speed. So I see no reason for any adverse effects [on Maldives-India relations]."

