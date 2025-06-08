PM Netanyahu condemns vandalism at Supreme Court amid investigation

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 8 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a strong condemnation Saturday night following damage to a window at Israel's Supreme Court building in Jerusalem, discovered late Thursday night.

"I strongly condemn any sign of violence of any kind, certainly against representatives of the authorities," Netanyahu said. "I call on public leaders and law enforcement to condemn and act firmly against all expressions of violence and incitementwithout exception."

The incident, which is under investigation by police and the Shin Bet, is believed to have been caused by an air gun or slingshot during a right-wing protest nearby.

Judicial authorities described the attack as an "unprecedented and troubling" violation, while organizers of the protest accused the courts of attempting to delegitimize their movement. (ANI/TPS)

