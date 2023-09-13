PM Netanyahu wants to use financial pressure to fight Arab crime gangs

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 13 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Wednesday at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tel Aviv convened the special subcommittee of cabinet ministers and other government officials on advancing the fight against crime in the Arab sector in Israel.

At the meeting, the Project Director reviewed the progress in establishing an oversight mechanism for the transfer of funds to the local authorities. A briefing was also given on the pace of progress regarding the package of expedited legislation for advancing the fight against crime in the Arab sector.

Prime Minister Netanyahu requested that the matter be expedited; the Justice Minister replied that the work could be completed by the upcoming opening of the Knesset session. The Project Director and the Finance and Justice ministries will consider advancing additional laws to wage a significant economic struggle against criminals and criminal organisations.

The Prime Minister’s office said he believes that one of the more effective ways to deal with the violence is with significant economic tools in order to increase the financial chokehold on criminal organisations.

Prime Minister Netanyahu was also briefed on the protection/extortion rackets and the serious harm they cause to business owners who must either pay protection “fees” or see their businesses vandalized. He asked the Project Director to examine the possibility of cooperation with the Economy, Finance and Justice ministries in order to provide indemnification and insurance to businesses that have been victimized by the protection rackets.

Israel is engaged in an ongoing “war” on violent crime in its Arab communities. To that end, since the start of 2023, the police have confiscated thousands of illegal firearms, explosives and ammunition in dozens of raids.

There have been more than 150 murders of Israel Arabs by other Arabs since the start of the year, mostly resulting from feuds between crime gangs. (ANI/TPS)

