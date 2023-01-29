PML-N is not afraid of elections, says Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that her party is not afraid of elections at all and that it would win seats by a majority when Punjab goes to the polls, Geo TV reported.

She made the remarks in an address in Lahore to the party workers after she recently returned to Pakistan from London where she was residing since October 2022 to spend time with her father and ex-PM Nawaz Sharif.

Notably, Maryam was appointed as the party's chief organiser earlier this month.

During her address, Maryam said, "These [establishment] people ousted Nawaz from the government again and again. You brought him into power thrice but these people toppled his governments."

"All the characters who hatched a conspiracy against Nawaz have to pay the price for their actions," the PML-N senior vice president added, as she took a dig at Imran Khan-led opposition.

Maryam Nawaz also reiterated that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would be among them soon, a topic that has sparked much speculation, according to Geo TV.

Nawaz Sharif has asked Maryam to lead rallies and meetings in Punjab ahead of the upcoming elections, alongside Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. The newly appointed chief organiser has been tasked with "reorganising" the party structure, Geo TV reported.

Nawaz Sharif, 72, was allowed to leave for London in 2019 after the Lahore High Court granted him permission to go abroad for medical treatment. He has since been in the UK, commanding the reigns of the party from there.

The PML-N supremo's return was on the cards ever since his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif became Pakistan's Prime Minister in April 2022. The party insider said the PML-N supremo takes his own decision with the consultation of his close family members.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor