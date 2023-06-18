PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Maryam Nawaz

Lahore, June 18 Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said the party would win the upcoming general elections with a thumping majority, media reported.

She added the party was fully prepared to go to the elections and would emerge as an effective parliamentary force.

They felicitated the party leadership over successful holding of the General Council meeting in Islamabad and also congratulated Maryam on being elected the Chief Organiser of PML-N.

They also expressed confidence in the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam said the PML-N candidates would go to the elections with full preparation, adding that policies and guideline of Nawaz Sharif would be followed, The News reported.

She called upon the party workers to start people contact campaign. Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid Mian, Nawaz Sharif, has summoned a meeting of PML-N leaders in London.

According to party sources, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers and other leaders will participate in the London meeting.

The matters related to the possible date for next election, political situation of the country and other issues will come under discussion in the meeting.

Consultations will also be made in connection with the return of Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan before the general election, The News reported.

Party sources claimed consultation will also be made on possible seat-to-seat adjustment with PDM and other allied parties in the meeting.

