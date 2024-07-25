PoGB: Local leaders hold protest over rising electricity bills

Taus [PoGB], July 25 : Several representatives of the Awami Action Committee (AAC) in the Taus region of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) on Wednesday staged a protest against rapidly rising electricity bills in the area, PoGB's local media outlet Pamir Times reported.

The general public expressed their angst by raising slogans against the local administration for neglecting the issues faced by the people of PoGB.

A local leader belonging to the AAC during the protest said, "We don't need enemies from around the world anymore, our Chief Minister is enough for that. Secondly, we have our political representatives who, despite taking votes from us, remain puppets in the government's hands, these both are enough to loot our resources in PoGB. No one else has been able to ruin our lives more than these people. As they are the ones imposing heavy taxes and living luxurious lives on our hard-earned money."

He added, "They are the ones who have built huge resources from our money while calling it money spent on protocol, they earn approximately 300 per cent more than what any of us could earn and we still live in poverty".

According to the Pamir Times report, another leader of PoGB's AAC stressed that there must be no electricity bills for people of PoGB as the residents have been giving land and water resources for electricity.

AAC leader said, "First of all there must be no electricity bills in PoGB. We have been giving our land and water resources for electricity long enough to deserve it for free. And if it is to be imposed on us, it must be around PKR 2-3 per unit and not more than that.And even if we start to pay your high taxes who is there to ensure that the taxes paid by us will be used for our betterment, and not for filling your pockets with money after corruption".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor