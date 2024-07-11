PoGB: Public contractors raise voices against rampant corruption

Gilgit City [PoGB], July 11 : Public contractors in Gilgit City protested outside the Public Works Department office in Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit Baltistan, alleging corrupt officials awarded tenders without following proper procedures.

The protest took place on Tuesday, where public contractors raised their voices against the rampant corruption among the PWD officials, claiming that several tenders were allotted to contractors by these corrupt officials without following the due procedure, a local news source from PoGB, WTV reported.

The public contractors emphasised that they often wait for contracts to be announced. And, when they come to the office to apply for these announced contracts, they are informed that these contracts have already been allotted.

A local contractor in the WTV report mentioned "We don't understand how are these rules different for us and them. We urge the chief secretary to please take the right action and remove these corrupt officials immediately. I believe that all of the other officials know everything about this corruption but everyone is silent about it, this is not understandable and we are not ready to tolerate it. We always wait for these contracts and they allot them illegally what sort of rule is this? We have been waiting here from morning 8 am and now we come to know that these tenders have already been given to someone."

Another local contractor mentioned, "There were several contracts for developmental projects just some times back from Jutial, there were announcements in the newspapers relating to the allotment but when we came here to enquire about it, we were informed that the contract was cancelled, but very next day we come to know that the contracts have already been given to someone. They are now acting like kings of PoGB, allotting contracts to whoever they like without following the rules."

Following this, one more contractor informed that "several contracts like these have been issued by corrupt officials and no one is bothered to listen to the protesting contractors. Hence the same individual urged that such officials must be removed with immediate effect.

He also said, "They are doing all this corruption by blaming the CM of PoGB but we don't think that is the case, but if the CM is also involved in these acts then we only believe in chief secretary and no one for help."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor