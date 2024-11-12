PoJK: Protests erupt over deteriorating road and lack of government funds

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], November 12 : The civil society of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) took to the streets in a fierce protest against the government's failure to allocate funds for the repair and development of the Sudhan Gali Road in Bagh district. The road, once a tourist attraction, has fallen into severe disrepair, and locals are increasingly frustrated by the government's inaction.

The protesters, chanting anti-government slogans, voiced their concerns about the road's deteriorating condition. They emphasised that the road has become a major safety hazard for both locals and tourists who rely on it for travel to the region's scenic destinations.

Activist Raja Abdul Hafeez shared details of the protest, recounting previous efforts to secure government support.

"On June 12, the Prime Minister visited and we called off the protest after the Chief Secretary's intervention, promising a fund of 15.36 crore. We have been pursuing this matter through various channels, but despite our efforts, the file has been stuck in Muzaffarabad for months. Now, we have no choice but to take to the streets," Hafeez said.

This is the first time that local civil society groups have been forced to stage a public demonstration in such numbers. They demand that the government urgently allocate funds to repair the Sudhan Gali Road, which is vital for local transportation and tourism. The lack of infrastructure development is not just a safety concern, but also an economic one. The Sudhan Gali Road was once a major draw for tourists, but its current state has led to a decline in visitors, putting pressure on the local economy, which heavily relies on tourism.

"We are left with no other option but to raise our voices," Hafeez added. "We are asking all political parties to come forward and help resolve this issue for the sake of the people and the economy."

With local communities in PoJK increasingly facing challenges due to poor infrastructure, this protest reflects broader concerns about the government's neglect of essential services and development projects in the region. As of now, there is no indication from the government on when funds will be allocated or when work on the Sudhan Gali Road will resume.

The protesters have vowed to continue their efforts until their demands are met, warning that further action may be taken if the issue remains unresolved. The road's disrepair is emblematic of a wider pattern of infrastructure neglect in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, where residents continue to demand better attention to their basic needs.

