Muzaffarabad [PoJK], November 25 : Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) is facing a severe ecological crisis, driven largely by widespread deforestation. Local residents report that timber mafias, often operating with the complicity of government officials, are ravaging the region's forests.

This unchecked destruction is causing severe environmental and public health consequences. Despite a recent government ban on deforestation, locals argue that the real issue lies in the lack of enforcement and the widespread corruption that enables illegal logging to continue unabated.

Waqar Hussain Qazmi, a resident of PoJK, expressed concern over the drastic changes to the region's natural water systems, attributing it directly to deforestation. Waqar said, "The small tributaries here are changing their course. The natural water streams are vanishing. And subsequently, diseases are spreading. Heart attacks have become so common."

He further accused government officials of complicity in the destruction, stating, "The government officials who are supposed to protect the forests, they only are involved. Under their will and watch, the forest wood is being smuggled. When there is a public outcry, they do not smuggle in normal vehicles, but in government vehicles"

While the authorities claim to have implemented a ban on deforestation, the situation on the ground remains grim. Locals contend that timber mafias continue to operate with the tacit approval of officials, with large-scale smuggling of timber still occurring, often using government vehicles. This lack of accountability has led to widespread distrust in the government's ability to protect PoJK's fragile environment.

Environmental experts have long criticised Pakistan's policies in PoJK, describing them as both destructive and unsustainable. Experts warn that the ongoing deforestation is having far-reaching consequences, not only destroying the region's ecosystems but also contributing to worsening energy shortages and public health crises. The region is facing a dual threat: the depletion of natural resources and the rise of diseases linked to environmental degradation.

The situation in PoJK is a complex one, with corruption, ineffective law enforcement, and poor environmental management at the core of the crisis. Experts agree that urgent action is required to halt the ongoing deforestation, restore natural habitats, and improve governance. Without immediate intervention, the future of PoJK remains uncertain, with both the natural environment and the well-being of its people at serious risk.

