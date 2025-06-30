Police: Israelis plotted attacks for Iran, including assassination

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 30 (ANI/TPS): Israeli citizens were arrested earlier this month on suspicion of working on behalf of Iranian intelligence to carry out missions intended to harm Israeli civilians and national security, it was cleared for publication on Monday.

The suspects were arrested in two separate operations by the Israel Police under the direction of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

In one case, 33-year-old Mark Morgaine, a resident of the Jordan Valley, was arrested for maintaining contact with Iranian intelligence and carrying out direct assignments for them. According to the joint statement, Morgaine allegedly agreed to retrieve a grenade buried at a prearranged location with the understanding that it was intended to be used against civilians.

Morgaine also reportedly sent a video of a missile interception to his Iranian handler during the 12-day war.

Morgaine was arrested on June 15.

In a separate investigation, Yoni Segal, 18, and Nahorai Omri Mizrahi, 20, both from Tiberias, were arrested overnight between June 14 and 15. Authorities suspect the two of conducting surveillance missions on behalf of Iranian intelligence, including photographing malls in Tel Aviv, Haifa and Tiberias, as well as Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital.

Segal and Mizrahi allegedly documented the number of security guards, stores, and structural layouts, and sent real-time location updates to their Iranian contact. Investigators say the pair even encouraged their handler to assign them further missions.

Authorities also suspect the two were offered hundreds of thousands of shekels to assassinate an unidentified Israeli. The alleged plan involved travelling to another country for training before receiving the name of their intended target. The operation was ultimately foiled before it could progress further.

The Petah Tikva Magistrate's Court on Monday extended all three suspects' detentions until Thursday. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor