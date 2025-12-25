Powerball Lottery Result December 24, 2025: Arkansas Player Wins $1.817 Billion on Christmas Eve Draw

Powerball have announced its result of a lottery on December 24, Christmas Eve 2025. The winning ticket has fetched $1.8 billion jackpot, the second-biggest in the US lottery's history. This winning ticket was sold at the last moment on December 24, 2025, to one person in Arkansas who matched all six numbers, according to reports.

The US lottery numbers picked drawing were: 4, 25, 31, 52 and 59 with Powerball 19. The jackpot winner, eight players matched all five white balls to win $1 million. Two of them are from New York, while the others are from California, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. According to ABC News, the winner has the choice between a lump sum cash payment of $834.9 million or an annual payment paid out over about 30 years of the full prize amount.

The Christmas Eve Powerball jackpot was the game's second billion-dollar and prize this year after 46 consecutive draws without a winner. A $1.787 billion Powerball jackpot winner, which was drawn in September by two tickets in Missouri and Texas, was the 3rd largest prize in US lottery history.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots and Winning States

1. $2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – California

2. $1.817 billion (current jackpot) - Arkansas

3. $1.787 billion – Sept. 6, 2025 – Missouri, Texas

4. $1.765 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – California

5. $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – California, Florida, Tennessee

6. $1.326 billion – April 6, 2024 – Oregon

7. $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023 – California

8. $842.4 million – Jan. 1, 2024 – Michigan

9. $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 – Wisconsin

10. $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Massachusetts

The Powerball jackpot has now reset its starting amount of $20 million ahead of Saturday’s drawing. The ticket of the lottery costs $2 per play and is sold in 45 US states, including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.

Tim Chartier, a mathematics and computer science professor at Davidson College, said that on the challenging odds, while purchasing additional tickets does increase players' chances, the improvement is marginal.