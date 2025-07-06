Presdient Kagame urges Rwandans to stay grounded in values as nation moves forward

Kigali, July 6 On the 31st anniversary of Rwanda's Liberation Day, President Paul Kagame urged Rwandans to remain anchored in their core national values as the country charts its future path.

Speaking at a press conference in the national capital of Kigali on Friday, Kagame reflected on Rwanda's transformative journey since 1994, calling on citizens to preserve unity, ambition, and resilience as defining pillars of the nation's identity.

"Our struggle as a country has always been guided by values," Kagame said. "The rules we follow and the choices we make are grounded in those values -- ones that unite us and ensure no one is left behind because of their background."

Kagame praised the progress made over three decades of recovery, while also acknowledging the depth of sacrifice that made it possible.

"The difficult part was something we confronted head-on … but even in that difficulty, there was something fulfilling," he said, emphasising the pride and responsibility that came with rebuilding a nation torn apart by genocide.

Turning to Rwanda's place in global affairs, Kagame warned against narratives that distort the region's challenges and overlook key actors. He criticised what he described as selective international reporting, particularly concerning armed groups in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kagame stressed that unity remains a non-negotiable foundation for Rwanda's continued peace and progress. "We've seen what happens when (unity) is absent. That's why we must bring everyone along and define together what is best for us," he said.

Kagame reiterated Rwanda's determination to never again be dependent. "This Rwanda cannot live on the whims of others. No, it happened once; it will never happen again. It's an act of survival. We don't owe our living to anyone," he added.

On regional matters, Kagame commented on the recent US-brokered peace agreement between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), expressing cautious optimism.

"Rwanda remained committed to the agreement," he said, but warned that stability would depend on the sincerity of all parties

