President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees again, takes Saudi Airlines plane to Singapore

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left for Singapore at noon on Thursday on a Saudi Airlines flight SV 788, revealed a Maldives Journal to News Cutter. As per the report, the flight was issued by the airline's office in Jeddah. It has also been reported that he was accompanied by three others who are expected to be his wife and two bodyguards. In the latest development, Galle Face protesters have reportedly decided to hand over all government buildings, including the President's House, President's Office, and Prime Minister's Office back to the authorities.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation & Steel Jyotiraditya M. Scindia on Wednesday hailed Trivandrum & Kochi airports for showcasing "Indian spirit" and allowing the landing of at least 120 Sri Lanka-bound flights as the neighbouring country continues to witness a crippling crisis. While several nations have warned citizens against travelling to Sri Lanka, Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka highlighted how New Delhi is assisting the island nation in "multiple ways".Apart from the shipments, monetary aid, and other assistance that India offered Sri Lanka in the months-long economic crisis, Trivandrum & Kochi airports went "beyond their call of duty by allowing technical landing to 120+ aircraft bound for Sri Lanka". Scindia said, "The gesture will go a long way in furthering ties with our neighbour".

