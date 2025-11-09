President Murmu, Angolan counterpart Lourenco hold wide-ranging talks to boost bilateral cooperation in Luanda

New Delhi [India], November 9 : President Droupadi Murmu met with President João Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola at the Presidential Palace in Luanda on Sunday, further cementing the growing partnership between India and Angola through wide-ranging discussions and the signing of key bilateral agreements.

According to Randhir Jaiswal, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, who posted about the visit on X, "Ever stronger India-Angola ties! President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn met with President João Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola today at the Presidential Palace, Luanda."

Jaiswal said the two leaders "held extensive discussions on ways to further deepen the cooperation, including in energy partnership, infrastructure, defence, health, agriculture, and digital technologies."

He further added that both leaders "witnessed the signing & exchange of MoUs on cooperation in fisheries, aquaculture & marine resources; and on consular matters," underscoring the expanding scope of collaboration between the two countries.

Highlighting the cordial reception accorded to the Indian President, Jaiswal noted, "President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn was warmly received by President João Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola at the Presidential Palace, Luanda, Angola today. President was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of honour on arrival."

The warm welcome set the tone for productive discussions aimed at deepening bilateral engagement across diverse areas.

The visit marks a significant milestone in India's growing engagement with Africa, particularly in energy, infrastructure, and technology cooperation, as both nations continue to strengthen their shared priorities and developmental aspirations.

President Droupadi Murmu's arrival in Luanda today holds historical importance, as it marks the first-ever state visit by an Indian head of state to the Southern African nation.

Her visit forms the first leg of a two-nation tour from November 8 to 11, undertaken at the invitation of Angolan President João Lourenco. The visit reflects India's renewed commitment to bolstering ties with Africa and advancing the vision of the Global South.

This landmark engagement follows a series of high-level exchanges between the two nations, including President Lourenco's visit to New Delhi in May.

The current discussions aim to build upon that momentum, particularly in light of India's $200 million Line of Credit approved earlier this year to support the modernisation of Angola's defence forces, an important element of the strategic partnership.

According to MEA Secretary (Economic Relations) Sudhakar Dalela, President Murmu's visit reflects "a growing focus on strengthening partnerships across political, economic, developmental, and cultural dimensions" between India and Angola.

He also noted that the visit includes "discussions on translocating cheetahs from Botswana as part of Project Cheetah in India," highlighting India's broader cooperation agenda in the region.

After concluding her engagements in Angola, President Murmu will travel to Botswana from November 11 to 13, at the invitation of President Duma Gideon Boko.

The second leg of her African tour is expected to further enhance India's diplomatic outreach and reinforce partnerships with key nations across the continent.

