President of Mexican Senate Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi to PM Modi at P20 Summit

New Delhi [India], October 13 : President of the Mexican Senate Ana Lilia Rivera on Friday tied a Rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hand at the P20 Summit in New Delhi.

India-Mexico relations have consistently been friendly, warm and cordial, characterised by mutual understanding and growing bilateral trade and all-round cooperation.

Both countries are large emerging economies, with similar socio-economic development priorities and constraints, and have democratic, secular, and pluralistic systems, as well as convergent worldviews, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Meanwhile, describing the G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) Summit as a Mahakumbh' of parliamentary practices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the legislative bodies are an important place for debate and deliberations.

Addressing the ninth P20 Summit at Yashobhoomi in the national capital, PM Modi said, "This summit is a 'mahakumbh' as it represents a convergence of parliamentary practices of the world. India landed on the Moon and hosted the G20 Summit successfully. Today, we are hosting the P20 Summit. This summit is also a platform to celebrate the power of the people of the world's largest democracy (India)."

"We feel privileged to be hosting the ninth P20 Summit in India. We represent a country, which is the mother of democracy and the world's largest as well. Parliaments or legislative bodies across the world are important places for holding discussions and debates," he added.

Earlier this month, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, at a press briefing, informed that apart from G20 countries, ten other countries and international organizations will participate in the P20 Summit and so far, 50 Parliamentarians and 14 Secretary Generals, including 26 Presidents, 10 Vice Presidents, one Committee Chairman and the IPU President have confirmed their participation.

Speakers and heads of delegation of Indonesia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Spain, European Parliament, Italy, South Africa, Russia, Turkiye, Nigeria, Australia, Brazil, UAE, Singapore, Japan, Egypt and Bangladesh were present at the event.

The itinerary on the inaugural day of the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) and Parliamentary Forum includes two separate sessions on Friday.

The first session comprises a discussion on 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' with Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), showcasing achievements and accelerating progress.

The second session will be on 'One Earth Sustainable Energy Transition-Gateway to Green Future'.

